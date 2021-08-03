Health Care Co. Says Subpar COVID-19 Gear Warrants Refund

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia provider of mobile medical facilities has brought contract breach and fraud claims against an equipment supplier, saying it is significantly out of pocket after having to replace substandard gear for a coronavirus relief contract with the state of Texas. Mobile Healthcare Facilities LLC sued Kentucky-based Avante Health Solutions in Georgia state court on Monday, seeking reimbursement and compensatory damages in relation to its $682,000 purchase of ultrasound machines, ventilators and patient beds. The equipment was purportedly needed for Mobile Healthcare's contract with Texas for four mobile intensive care unit facilities, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to combat...

