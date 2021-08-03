Blizzard President Out After 'Frat Boy' Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The president of video game giant Blizzard Entertainment stepped down Tuesday, days after California's fair employment agency accused the company and its parent, Activision Blizzard Inc., of encouraging a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture in which women were harassed constantly. In a message to employees early Tuesday, Activision Blizzard said J. Allen Brack, who ha been with the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker since 2006 and became president in 2018, was departing "to pursue new opportunities." A company spokesperson told Law360 in an email Tuesday morning that "it became clear to J. Allen Brack and Activision Blizzard leadership...

