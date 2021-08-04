Judge Won't Reconsider Keeping Norton Locked In FCA Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge won't revisit his ruling rejecting NortonLifeLock's bid to escape a False Claims Act suit accusing it of overcharging the government, saying he had appropriately considered precedent stemming from two important FCA decisions. Norton had not shown that the judge had ignored relevant U.S. Supreme Court and D.C. Circuit decisions regarding the materiality and scienter, or knowledge, of the company's alleged false claims when he denied its summary judgment motion, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a decision released Tuesday. "Because Norton has not shown any aspect of a controlling decision ... that the court failed to...

