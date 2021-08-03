Activision Blizzard Investor Says Co. Hid Calif. Investigation

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard and its executives hid that California was investigating an allegedly sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture at the gaming behemoth, a shareholder alleged Tuesday, hitting the company with a proposed securities class action in federal court the same day its president stepped down. According to the suit, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Robert A. Kotick, former Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann and current CFO Dennis Durkin were aware that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing was looking into the company's culture that purportedly subjects women to "constant sexual harassment." Still, Activision Blizzard and its executives hid the probe and...

