NY Veterinarian Cops To Role In Horse Doping Scheme

Law360, New York (August 3, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York veterinarian on Tuesday admitted his role in a scheme to supply performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses competing across the world and to hide the conduct from regulators. During a plea hearing conducted via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, Kristian Rhein, one of dozens of individuals charged in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's horse doping dragnet, pled guilty to one count of drug adulteration and misbranding. Rhein admitted that from around December 2016 through March 2020, he "marketed and distributed in interstate commerce, misbranded and adulterated drugs to trainers and veterinarians of thoroughbred racehorses," while working to avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS