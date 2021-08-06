Federal Cannabis Reform: Inevitable But Inevitably Piecemeal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently unveiled the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, or CAOA, a long-anticipated and comprehensive federal cannabis legalization bill. Based on the momentum behind cannabis reform, many believe that transformative reform — via the CAOA or another sweeping bill — is just around the corner. In fact, many Americans wonder why Congress has taken so long to enact large-scale cannabis reform given that 68% of the electorate supports legalization, and most states have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use.[1] In the November 2020 election alone, voters legalized medical cannabis in Mississippi and South Dakota...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS