Nunes Sues NBC Over Maddow's Russian Agent Comments

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes accused MSNBC and commentator Rachel Maddow of defamation in a Texas federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, arguing the network targeted him by repeating false statements insinuating he was keeping important election interference information from his colleagues on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. Nunes, a ranking member of the committee, is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages from NBCUniversal Media LLC for statements Maddow made in a March episode of "The Rachel Maddow Show" claiming Nunes received a package from pro-Russia Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach and refused to share the package's contents with his colleagues...

