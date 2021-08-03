SolarWinds Urges Toss Of Investor Suit Over Cyberattack

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Software company SolarWinds Corp. on Monday asked a Texas federal court to nix a consolidated securities suit claiming that the company deceived investors about its vulnerability to cyberattacks ahead of a 2020 cybersecurity breach, arguing that it had never indicated that the company was "immune to cyberattacks." SolarWinds' filing was one of several motions to dismiss lodged by defendants looking to beat the proposed class action, which centers on a cyberattack on SolarWinds' Orion software reported in December. In the suit, lead plaintiff the New York City District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund went after SolarWinds, its executives and two private...

