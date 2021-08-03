NY Hotel Accused Of Using Pandemic To Fire Older Workers

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A New York woman hit the Kimberly Hotel with class and collective action claims of age discrimination in federal court Tuesday, alleging that she worked as a housekeeper for about 25 years before the hotel used the pandemic as cover to terminate older workers and replace them with younger ones. Darci Fernandez Penaloza, 64, said the Kimberly Hotel terminated her in February and cited the pandemic and travel restrictions as the reason for her termination. Fernandez says in her complaint that she first received a letter in March 2020 saying she'd be laid off from her job. One month later, she...

