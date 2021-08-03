Limo Driver Can't Cite Race In NJ Casino Ruckus, Court Told

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey casino on Tuesday urged a state court judge to dismiss an Egyptian limousine driver's claim he was the victim of a racism-fueled assault as part of a taxi turf war, arguing that there's "zero" proof the driver's ethnicity led to his ejection from the Atlantic City venue. During a Zoom hearing before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto, Golden Nugget Atlantic City attorney Michael Reed of Yankwitt LLP said Robier Soliman can't hang his racial discrimination claim on the allegation that bystanders said racist things while the casino's security team threw him out. In fact, the...

