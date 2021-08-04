Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Chamber Urges 2nd Circ. To Back Cornell ERISA Victory

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Two lobbying groups that aim to advance corporations' interests have asked the Second Circuit to uphold Cornell University's win in a class action accusing the school of mismanaging its employees' retirement savings, saying the framework the lower court relied on when dismissing the litigation was correct.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Benefits Council threw their weight behind Cornell in an amicus brief filed Tuesday, saying U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel got it right when he tossed the majority of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against the school in 2019.

The Chamber and ABC argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!