US Chamber Urges 2nd Circ. To Back Cornell ERISA Victory

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Two lobbying groups that aim to advance corporations' interests have asked the Second Circuit to uphold Cornell University's win in a class action accusing the school of mismanaging its employees' retirement savings, saying the framework the lower court relied on when dismissing the litigation was correct. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Benefits Council threw their weight behind Cornell in an amicus brief filed Tuesday, saying U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel got it right when he tossed the majority of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against the school in 2019. The Chamber and ABC argued that...

