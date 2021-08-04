DOJ's 1st Wage-Fixing Trial Set For April 2022

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A trial in the U.S. Department of Justice's first ever criminal prosecution of alleged wage-fixing agreements will happen in April 2022, a Texas federal judge decided Tuesday. The case will go to trial April 4., months later than the parties requested in a joint motion last week. The case accuses executives of a physical therapist staffing company of violating antitrust laws when they allegedly entered into an agreement with a competing staffing company to lower rates paid to physical therapists and physical therapist assistants for in-home care visits in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. On Thursday, the DOJ and the company's former...

