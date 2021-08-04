Bill To Block Chinese Telecom Firms Advances To Senate

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A bill to further cut off Chinese technology firms such as Huawei and ZTE from U.S. telecommunications networks cleared the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Wednesday, priming the legislation for a vote in the chamber. If enacted, the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 would build on rules established by the Federal Communications Commission last year that directed telecom companies to rip out and replace hardware from companies on its Covered Equipment or Services List. Companies on the list have been found to threaten national security or the safety of U.S. persons. While the FCC's current rules apply to equipment purchased using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS