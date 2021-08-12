Akerman Adds Construction Pro To Litigation Group In LA

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP said it has expanded its litigation practice group in Los Angeles with a Gordon & Rees LLP attorney who has a deep knowledge of the construction industry and broad experience resolving complex disputes through negotiation, mediation and arbitration. New Akerman partner Brenda Radmacher has spent 25 years working with construction contractors and managers, design professionals, developers and owners, the law firm said Aug. 4 in a statement. She joined Akerman on July 29 along with two lawyers from her Gordon & Rees team and said her immediate future plans are to advise existing clients on the real estate and...

