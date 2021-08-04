Travel Ban Waiver Challengers Push To Restart Case

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Individuals challenging a waiver process to a now-rescinded, Trump-era travel ban rebuked the Biden administration's attempts to keep the case frozen, saying a California federal court should resume proceedings and decide whether they were still being harmed. Upon taking office, President Joe Biden rescinded a travel ban against individuals from predominantly Muslim-majority countries and ordered a 45-day review assessing how to address the people who were barred from the U.S. under the ban. Citing that review, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens and green card holders agreed to stay their claims attacking the travel ban's waiver process. The Biden administration later announced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS