Winning Firms In NCAA High Court Fight Add $3.5M To Haul

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Three law firms can collect an additional $3.5 million in fees and costs after winning a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case striking down NCAA rules restricting education-related pay and benefits, a California judge found Tuesday. The award to Winston & Strawn LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP, which won the landmark decision in June, brings the total legal fees for the prevailing sides in the case to around $37.6 million. The legal teams scored $33 million in February 2020 after winning a California bench trial blocking the NCAA from capping athlete benefits under its amateurism...

