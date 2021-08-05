Army Corps May Dock Pier Contractor's Pay, But Penalty TBD

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may lower the value of a $48 million contract to replace a pier in Bahrain after the contractor used a foreign ship to transport materials, but the Corps' penalty was miscalculated, according to a military contract board. The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, in a decision released Wednesday, granted the Corps' motion for summary judgment on the appeal by contractor AICI-Archirodon JV, or AAJV, of the downward adjustment. However, the board rejected the Corps' proposed downward adjustment of almost $1.4 million, saying not enough information was present in the record to determine the appropriate reduction....

