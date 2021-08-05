Consultant's Insurers Sue To Deny Condo Collapse Coverage

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based insurance companies hit Morabito Consultants Inc. with a lawsuit in Maryland federal court Wednesday, asking a court to declare that they're not responsible for defending the engineering consulting firm against litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, that left 98 residents dead. In a 17-page complaint, National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford and its parent, Continental Casualty Co., asked the court to declare that they're not obligated under the condo board's primary commercial general liability policies and umbrella policies to cover underlying litigation over the condo collapse. "Numerous exclusions in both the [insurance companies'] primary policies preclude coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS