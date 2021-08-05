Proposed Class Action Says Evangelist Used Gifts For Sex

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Christian apologist church founded by the late evangelist Ravi Zacharias faces a proposed class action from donors, who are suing over tens of millions of dollars they gave to support his purported mission after reports that the evangelist sexually abused women. The suit, filed in the Northern District of Georgia on Wednesday, claims that the church "deceived faithful Christians, soliciting their financial support for its purported mission of Christian evangelism, apologetic defense of Christianity, and humanitarian efforts." Christian apologetics is the intellectual defense of the truth of the Christian religion, The donors said Zacharias, who died in Atlanta in May 2020, bilked millions...

