Avenatti Never Explained Client's Missing $4M, Atty Says

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An attorney who co-represented makeup artist Michelle Phan with Michael Avenatti in the $35 million sale of her ownership interest in makeup subscription company Ipsy testified in California federal court Wednesday that Avenatti could never explain what happened to $4 million the government says he illegally pocketed in the deal. Taking the stand for the second day at Avenatti's criminal embezzlement trial in Santa Ana, California, attorney Filippo Marchino of The X-Law Group testified about communications he said he undertook with Phan's associate, Long Tran, and Avenatti about the missing $4 million. The money was the final installment that Phan was...

