Real Estate Rumors: Doron Valero, Rialto, Bank Of America

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Doron Valero has picked up a Sunrise, Florida, shopping center for $17.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 9010-9370 W. Commercial Blvd., an 82,126-square-foot retail complex where Publix Super Markets has space, and the seller is an entity managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, according to the report. Rialto Capital has loaned $85 million for a pair of apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan to River Rock Capital is for Broadstone Oak Hills and Hawthorne House, which have a combined 606 apartment...

