Travelers Sues Builder To Avoid Covering $50M Hotel Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Four Travelers insurance units have sued SR Construction Inc. in California federal court, asking a judge to rule that they don't need to cover the building company in an underlying case over a $50 million Hyatt hotel project in Palm Springs. Travelers Indemnity Co., Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. and two other Travelers subsidiaries said in their complaint Wednesday that they have no obligation to defend or indemnify SRC because the underlying action did not allege any covered bodily injury or property damage. In August 2017, SRC, doing business as SR Builders, entered a contract with real estate developer Palm Springs...

