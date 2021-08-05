9th Circ. Told To Halt Wash. Sick Leave Law In High Court Bid

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An airline lobbying group urged the Ninth Circuit to halt its order allowing Washington state's sick leave law to go into effect, saying it plans to seek high court review in its challenge of the law. In a motion Wednesday, Airline for America argued that the Washington Paid Sick Leave Law should not be implemented because the Ninth Circuit's panel ruling went against U.S. Supreme Court precedent finding that the Airline Deregulation Act preempted similar paid sick leave laws elsewhere and violated the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. "The fact that federal preemption applies differently depending on the happenstance geography...

