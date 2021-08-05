Walmart Says Texas Mass Shooting Deposition Is Harassment

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Walmart has skipped over an intermediate appellate court and appealed straight to the Texas Supreme Court seeking relief to stop what it calls harassment via "overbroad and irrelevant deposition questions" in a lawsuit stemming from a mass shooting at its El Paso store. Walmart filed the petition for writ of mandamus on Wednesday, saying it skipped going to the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso — which already denied it similar relief in September — because this request is related to another discovery relief request it lodged with the high court in April. That petition, which was denied by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS