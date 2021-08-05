Potter Anderson To Rep Morgan Lewis In McDonald's Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius has tapped Potter Anderson & Corroon to defend it in an investor suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging the firm aided and abetted McDonald's directors' fiduciary duty breaches related to faulty oversight that allowed racial discrimination, sexual harassment and other misconduct to go unchecked. In a filing Wednesday night, attorneys Tyler J. Leavengood and Stephen C. Norman of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP informed Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that the firm will represent Morgan Lewis in the litigation. The Delaware-based Potter Anderson, which has offices in Wilmington and Dover, has much experience representing clients in fiduciary duty claims and...

