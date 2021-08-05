Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Says $1.2B Looted In 1MDB Scandal Has Been Returned

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government said Thursday it has returned $452 million stolen from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund and squirreled away in luxury homes, fine art and a super yacht, bringing the total repatriated in the wake of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal to more than $1.2 billion.

The announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice marks a milestone in the ongoing effort to return some $4.5 billion looted from the government-run development fund by Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and other top government officials between 2009 and 2015.

Jho, who also goes by Jho Low and remains...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!