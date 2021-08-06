FCC, NTIA Could Take On New Cyber Roles In Biden Admin

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission and a division of the Commerce Department could soon be taking on more responsibilities in the cybersecurity realm, raising questions about the best way the agencies can promote network security and how far their authority over the sector can extend. A slate of eight bills that recently advanced in the House contemplate a range of actions, from formalizing an FCC committee that spots and tries to patch network weaknesses to ordering Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration to study potential vulnerabilities in 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks. At the same time, the FCC is exploring whether it...

