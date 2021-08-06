Cryptocurrency Impasse Stalls Senate Infrastructure Vote

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Senate lawmakers could pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as Saturday but must first resolve a stalemate over how and whether to amend a proposal in the bill to impose stricter reporting requirements for cryptocurrency. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman drafted one of the cryptocurrency proposals in President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but some have said it is overly broad. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) The administration of President Joe Biden backs a proposal in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or H.R. 3684, that would require more stringent reporting of cryptocurrency transactions to the Internal Revenue Service,...

