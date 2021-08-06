Infrastructure Bill Advances Despite Cryptocurrency Impasse

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package survived a key vote in the Senate Sunday night, teeing up final passage of the bill early this week despite lawmakers having failed to reach a compromise on a cryptocurrency enforcement measure. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman drafted one of the cryptocurrency proposals in President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but some have said it is overly broad. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) By a vote of 68 to 29, the Senate agreed to advance the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or H.R. 3684, which includes a provision to raise about $27.9 billion over the next decade...

