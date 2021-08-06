Apple Foe's 'Egregious' Patent Tactics Undo $308.5M Verdict

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge overturned a jury's $308.5 million patent verdict against Apple on Thursday, bashing an inventor's "egregious misuse" of the patent system by slow-walking applications to artificially extend protections in secret while a market for infringing products grew. Texas patent-holding company Personalized Media Communications convinced a jury in March that Apple's FairPlay digital rights management system infringed a 2012 patent dating back to an application from the 1980s. But U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Thursday accepted Apple's argument that the patent is unenforceable because the company unreasonably delayed the application process. PMC gamed the system by intentionally burying the U.S....

