Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBS Works Out Deal To End Claims In Ad Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- CBS has reached a settlement that will secure its exit from multidistrict litigation accusing the TV industry of working together to fix advertising prices, according to documents recently filed in an Illinois federal court.

The advertisers broke the news to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall on Thursday in a status report intended to keep her updated on the state of the sprawling multidistrict litigation. Following a page of discussion about discovery, the settlement news was tacked on to the very end of the report in a single sentence.

It included no information about the details of the settlement in principle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!