Arbitrary Factors May Hinder Buy American Rule Changes

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has introduced significant changes to prioritize domestic content in federal procurements, but the implementation of its most radical change to calculate that content by value created rather than the source of components may be hampered by undefined characteristics such as brand value. The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed rule, published July 30 and based on a January executive order from President Joe Biden, would steadily increase the minimum value of domestic components required for federal procurements from the current 55% to 75% over time. The White House said the proposal includes the "most robust changes to the implementation...

