Purdue Pharma Says Sackler Releases Are Vital To Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to approve its Chapter 11 plan as it defends its $4.5 billion settlement with members of the Sackler family as necessary for the plan to work. In papers filed Thursday, Purdue asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to approve its reorganization plan at the confirmation hearing scheduled for next week, and to reject challenges to the plan's liability releases for its former owners in the Sackler family. "The record is clear and uncontroverted that achieving a value maximizing resolution of these Chapter 11 cases requires a sufficient contribution...

