Surfside Condo Victims Fear Repairs May Spoil Evidence

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A proposal to revise repair plans for the Florida condominium that collapsed in June ignited fears by victims Friday that evidence could be destroyed in the undertaking, while the attorney handling funds for the homeowners' association emphasized safety concerns to a judge. During an emergency Zoom hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, attorneys representing plaintiffs in the suit expressed concern about how a revised repair plan would alter the property's current condition, which could be key to backing their monetary compensation claims. The court-appointed receiver for the condominium association, Michael I. Goldberg of Akerman LLP, said Miami-Dade County is exploring...

