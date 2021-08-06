New McDonald's Suit Widens Stockholder Sex Scandal Probe

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Three stockholders are suing McDonald's Corp. for documents and information related to the board's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct and improper relationships involving the fast food giant's top officers. In a suit made public Friday, a pension fund, an institutional investor and an individual stockholder asked a Delaware state court to order McDonald's to produce records related to the firing of former human resources executive David Fairhurst and his purported close friend, former CEO Steve Easterbrook. Specifically, the stockholders are seeking documents ranging from audit committee minutes to all records related to the investigation and hiring of Easterbrook and Fairhurst. That...

