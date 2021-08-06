Businessman Says Laos Can't Pin $3.7M Award On Him

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A businessman accused of shuffling money around to evade paying his debts has urged an Idaho federal court to reject the government of Laos' attempt to go after him to collect a $3.7 million arbitration award, arguing that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over him or his company. John K. Baldwin on Thursday asked the court to reject Laos' contention that he's used a "worldwide web" of alter-ego companies to dodge his debts, noting that he wasn't a party to the arbitration underlying the dispute nor was he the subject of arbitral awards. Baldwin argued that he can't be sued in...

