Wells Fargo Hit With Racketeering Suit Over Inspection Fees

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has padded its bottom line by squeezing struggling mortgage borrowers for millions of dollars in unnecessary and unwarranted property inspection fees, according to a new proposed racketeering class action filed in New Jersey federal court. In a complaint filed Thursday, New Jersey resident Jane Ann Hart alleged that Wells Fargo Bank NA "has profited enormously" from charging borrowers for gratuitous property inspections automatically ordered by the bank's servicing software once they fall behind on their mortgages. These inspections have been ordered when neither the circumstances nor the mortgage terms called for it and then were vaguely itemized on borrowers'...

