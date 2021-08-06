DraftKings Says SEC Is Probing Short Seller's Allegations

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- DraftKings disclosed Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed the sports-betting business in connection with a short seller's recent accusations that the company is exposed to "extensive dealings in black-market gaming." In a regulatory filing, DraftKings said the SEC is seeking documents concerning some of the allegations raised by a June 15 report from Hindenburg Research that claims SBTech, which merged with DraftKings and a special purpose acquisition company in April 2020, "has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets." "We intend to comply with the related requests and are cooperating with the SEC's ongoing...

