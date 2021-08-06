Holmes Wants Ex-Theranos Lab Director Excluded From Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos Inc. CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked a California federal judge Thursday to prohibit prosecutors from calling ex-Theranos lab director Dr. Kingshuk Das as an expert in her upcoming criminal fraud jury trial, arguing that the government's disclosure of the expert was "clearly untimely" and insufficient. In a 15-page motion to strike, Holmes' defense team said prosecutors on July 29 sent them a short, four-sentence email titled "Supplemental Disclosure" notifying them that the government would be calling Das as an expert witness. The attorneys contend the correspondence was sent more than a year past the court's deadline for expert witnesses....

