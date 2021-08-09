Klinedinst Adds New Litigation Group, Expands To Nev. & Ariz.

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Klinedinst LLP has snagged a team of litigators from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC based in San Diego, Nevada and Arizona, opening the firm up to new litigation markets. Teresa M. Beck has led a team of four attorneys and a legal secretary to the San Diego-based firm's litigation department, Klinedinst announced Friday. Beck, who is licensed to practice in California, Nevada and Arizona, was the co-chair of the California litigation practice as well as the chair of the Arizona litigation practice at Buchanan Ingersoll. At Klinedinst, she is now a shareholder and the co-chair of the firm's diversity and inclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS