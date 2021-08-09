Panama Canal Operator Says $285M Award Should Stand

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Panama Canal operator is urging a Florida federal court to enforce two arbitral awards it won in a contentious, decade-old dispute over a multibillion-dollar project to expand the famous waterway, saying allegations that the arbitrators may have appeared biased rely on "innuendo and speculation." The state-owned Autoridad del Canal de Panamá argued in a pair of briefs submitted to the court on Friday that the allegations, which center on the arbitrators' alleged failure to disclose several lucrative cross-appointments, aren't enough to vacate the award. At issue are arbitral awards that ordered the contractor hired for the project and three of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS