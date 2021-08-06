'Varsity Blues' Feds Blast 'Absurd' Bid To Shave Evidence

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- "Varsity Blues" prosecutors urged a federal judge Friday to reject an "absurd" argument by parents accused of bribing their children's way into college that the government should not be allowed to argue that the scheme took admissions spots from deserving students. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Gamal Abdelaziz, Elisabeth Kimmel, Marci Palatella and John Wilson ended the week with more than a dozen filings trying to narrow the other side's evidence before a jury hears the high-profile case. The parents argued Monday that no victims are identified in the indictment other than the universities and the companies that offer the standardized...

