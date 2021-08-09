DraftKings Grabs Golden Nugget Online Gaming For $1.56B

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Fantasy sports and gambling giant DraftKings Inc. said Monday it will buy Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. for about $1.56 billion in an all-stock deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and White & Case. The acquisition will give DraftKings access to the Houston-headquartered online casino company's five million customers, and it will move Golden Nugget Online Gaming's technology to the DraftKings platform, allowing the combined company to cut out third-party platform costs, the companies said. Golden Nugget Online Gaming's billionaire owner, Tilman Fertitta, will also join DraftKings' board of directors. Fertitta owns the NBA's Houston Rockets and the hospitality corporation Landry's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS