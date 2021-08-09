University Of Ghana Says It Will Fight $165M Insurer Award

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The University of Ghana announced it will "vigorously defend" against global insurer Chubb's attempt to confirm a $165 million award in a New York federal court after the university allegedly failed to construct and maintain multiple rent-generating buildings on its campus. The university claimed in a press release Friday that the insurer used an illegitimate process both to declare itself entitled to the award and to arrive at the amount it claims to be due. The dispute kicked off in 2018 after the University of Ghana terminated an agreement to construct and maintain four new academic buildings and a dormitory on its...

