Ill. RICO Suit Against Red-Light Camera Co. Tossed

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday threw out a proposed class suit accusing a red-light camera company, its employees and several public officials of conspiring to "corruptly" install and maintain the cameras throughout the Chicago area, saying tickets the drivers received were caused by their own violations of Illinois traffic laws, not the alleged racketeering violations. To establish standing under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, lead plaintiff Lawrence Gress had to show that the alleged RICO violations were the proximate cause of his injury: the traffic ticket he received while driving in a Chicago suburb in 2018, when a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS