2nd Circ. Revives Suit Over Deadly Afghanistan Plane Crash

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday revived a suit accusing an air traffic controller working for a U.S. military contractor at Kabul Afghanistan International Airport of causing a deadly cargo plane crash in 2010, saying it should be up to a jury to determine whether the controller breached a duty of care. A three-judge Second Circuit panel reversed a New York federal judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of Midwest Air Traffic Control Service Inc. in a wrongful death suit alleging that the negligent conduct of its air traffic controller caused National Airlines Flight 662 to crash into a mountain outside Kabul...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS