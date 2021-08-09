Walgreens Faces Skeptical 9th Circ. In Theranos Cert. Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges appeared skeptical Monday of arguments by Walgreens and an ex-Theranos executive to decertify a class of customers alleging they were duped by the startup's bogus blood tests, saying the defense's case doesn't target the plaintiffs' legal theory that the tests weren't market ready and medically reliable. During a hearing held by videoconference before a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judges Morgan Christen and Danielle J. Forrest both said that they disagreed with defense arguments that the Walgreens customers are challenging the accuracy of individual Theranos blood tests. Judge Forrest noted that the class allegations are that the...

