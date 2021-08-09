Green Financing Firm's Ads Duped Buyers, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A group of homeowners urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to order a lower court to certify a class of Ygrene customers alleging the green home upgrade financing company misled them about restrictions on their loans, arguing they don't have to show that all putative class members actually relied on the ads. During a videoconference hearing before a three-judge panel, Graham B. LippSmith of LippSmith LLP, who represents Ygrene Energy Fund Florida LLC and Ygrene Energy Fund Inc. customers, argued that the trial judge made the "unusual" move of reversing her prior decision to certify the class, and in doing so,...

