H1-B Salary Ranking System Called 'Illegal Three Times Over'

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era regulation creating a salary-based ranking system for H1-B visa applicants is "illegal three times over," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a raft of universities and others told a California federal judge Friday in their latest response to the government's bid to quash their lawsuit over the rule. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined by the California Institute of Technology and other universities, says the so-called lottery rule — which provides that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will issue specialty occupation visas based on a ranking of the noncitizen beneficiaries' proposed salaries — attempts to rewrite the Immigration and...

