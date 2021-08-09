Purdue Allotted 10 Days For Ch. 11 Confirmation Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial will be limited to 10 days, after a New York bankruptcy judge said Monday that objectors to the plan had requested far too much time to cross-examine the debtor's fact and expert witnesses. During the final pretrial conference before the confirmation proceeding begins this week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain said the 205 hours of questioning the objecting parties estimated they would need during the trial was simply not possible. He said he had reserved 10 days for the hearings, which is twice as long as he has ever allowed for...

